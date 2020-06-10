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A Technique To Help Heal & Gain Information From Your ROOT CHAKRA - Thrive During This #GREAT-RESET
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34 views • June 10, 2020
This is a technique I've developed to gain information and heal the major chakras in connection with our subconscious. It's based on the premise that Chakras are Toruses.
This video concentrates only on the Root Chakra... although you could apply it to ALL the major chakras.
Please see the info on what toruses are and how important an energy field they are.
https://monatomic-orme.com/about-orme/torus-energy-field/
http://www.soul-guidance.com/lft/torus.htm
https://www.openhandweb.org/metaphysics-spirituality-universal-toroidal-field
https://www.mindmovies.com/blogroll/toroidal-energetic-field-what-tha
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d44oWeIKuuY
https://cosmometry.net/the-torus---dynamic-flow-process
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NEWSLETTER - The Body House Chronicles - Chronicling the fringe... https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics and discuss the growing global control of the Hidden Hand.
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
This video concentrates only on the Root Chakra... although you could apply it to ALL the major chakras.
Please see the info on what toruses are and how important an energy field they are.
https://monatomic-orme.com/about-orme/torus-energy-field/
http://www.soul-guidance.com/lft/torus.htm
https://www.openhandweb.org/metaphysics-spirituality-universal-toroidal-field
https://www.mindmovies.com/blogroll/toroidal-energetic-field-what-tha
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d44oWeIKuuY
https://cosmometry.net/the-torus---dynamic-flow-process
------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House..
Get ALL of Dyann's sexy audio - https://stars.avn.com/dyannbridges
CUSTOM erotic MP3s and Voiceover on Niteflirt - https://www.niteflirt.com/The%20Body%20House
BODYWORK & HEALING SESSIONS - https://thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
The Body House Main Site - http://thebodyhouse.biz/
What is FBSM? - https://thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
The Biggest Mistake Men Make With Women - https://thebodyhouse.biz/biggest-mistake-pushing-backing-off/
SOCIAL MEDIA
Twitter - https://twitter.com/dyannbridges
Switter - https://switter.at/@DyannBridges
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thebodyhouse1/
Tryst - https://tryst.link/massage/dyann-bridges
ALL LINKS - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
--------------------------------
NEWSLETTER - The Body House Chronicles - Chronicling the fringe... https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics and discuss the growing global control of the Hidden Hand.
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
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