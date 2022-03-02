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So you think Ukraine is good ? Think Kasarian Mafia . Watch these Ukranian Nazi Thug soldiers hang and crucify a live Russian and then set him on fire. Remember Burisma and Hunter Biden. .
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474 views • March 02, 2022
I would not want to have been that soldier. The thumbnail pic is our house in Medellin, Colombia. www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com. Cheers !
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