4 Common Habits that Drain Your Energy

If you look at a person’s daily habits, you can usually tell a lot about their overall success in life. In this episode, we’ll look at 4 common habits that drain people and ways to re-energize you no matter what’s going on.

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TOPICS COVERED

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04:45 - How to re-train your brain to not worry every morning



08:40 - Breaking free from the habit of complaining about yourself





17:00 - 4 tips for getting a better sleep

26:00 - The answer to overgiving





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LINKS

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MindStory Inner Coach Book and 2 Free Neuro-blueprints

https://mindstoryacademy.com/book/





The What If’s Checklist: A 5 Minute Process to Break Free from Worry https://mindstoryacademy.com/what-if-free/





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