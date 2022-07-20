4 Common Habits that Drain Your Energy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If you look at a person’s daily habits, you can usually tell a lot about their overall success in life. In this episode, we’ll look at 4 common habits that drain people and ways to re-energize you no matter what’s going on.
---------------------------------
TOPICS COVERED
---------------------------------
04:45 - How to re-train your brain to not worry every morning
08:40 - Breaking free from the habit of complaining about yourself
- 17:00 - 4 tips for getting a better sleep
- 26:00 - The answer to overgiving
---------------------------------
LINKS
---------------------------------
MindStory Inner Coach Book and 2 Free Neuro-blueprints
https://mindstoryacademy.com/book/
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HOW TO STAY CONNECTED TO ‘GOLDEN AGE TIMELINE’
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscribe to the Golden Age Timeline Podcast
🌠 https://goldenagetimeline.com/podcast/
Join The Golden Age Timeline GROUP on TELEGRAM to chat with likeminded people
🌠 https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj
Join The Golden Age Timeline CHANNEL on TELEGRAM for updates
🌠 https://t.me/GoldenAgeTimelineChannel
Join our Locals Community:
🌠 https://goldenagetimeline.locals.com/