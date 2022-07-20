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4 Common Habits that Drain Your Energy
GoldenAgeTimeline
GoldenAgeTimeline
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34 views • July 20, 2022

If you look at a person’s daily habits, you can usually tell a lot about their overall success in life. In this episode, we’ll look at 4 common habits that drain people and ways to re-energize you no matter what’s going on. 

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TOPICS COVERED

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04:45 - How to re-train your brain to not worry every morning   


08:40 -  Breaking free from the habit of complaining about yourself   


  • 17:00 - 4 tips for getting a better sleep 
  • 26:00  -  The answer to overgiving


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LINKS

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MindStory Inner Coach Book and 2 Free Neuro-blueprints

https://mindstoryacademy.com/book/


The What If’s Checklist: A 5 Minute Process to Break Free from Worry https://mindstoryacademy.com/what-if-free/


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Keywords
podcastenergysleepmindfulnesspersonal developmentbusiness coachingentrepreneurshipproductivitydrainingjournalingsuccess tipscomplainers
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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