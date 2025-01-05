© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukrainian T-72M1 destroyed by multiple FPV drone strikes on fiber optics in the village of Terny.
Adding about this video:
The victory that did not happen
Ukrainian Telegram channels began publishing videos of their tank breaking through into the village of Terny, describing it as a vigorous offensive
The Russian Armed Forces drone operators simply burned a tank with crosses, as evidenced by this video recorded from the Russian side.