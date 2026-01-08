BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

1.8.26 Patriot Streetfighter & Sacha Stone, Throwing Life Line To Greek Journalist Fighting
The Patriot Streetfighter
The Patriot StreetfighterCheckmark Icon
4091 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
60 views • 1 day ago

Scott & Sacha Stone are rallying a fundraising battle cry for a Greek journalist who has been exposing his own government for the last five years at great personal cost. Ionnis Demertzis began his exposure operation on the on the CV deployment, the kill shot, "run death is near" and ventilators being used on anyone in the middle of a cytokine storm, which is a death sentence.


His primary means of earning a living has been crushed, he's been in court cases twice and one of them both, and now faces the biggest one yet they could turn everything on its axis. Being that he is a proven Warfighter in his battle Sasha and myself are getting behind him to raise a few dollars to help him get this last case into the quart room. Such a small amount of $3900 US for accomplish that and of course I'm asking the Patriot Streetfighter Nation to participate in any way they can do arm this Warfighter for the people. Donate to the GoFundMe site where every penny goes to Ionnis for his legal representation, one last time.

GoFundMe Link https://gofund.me/60043e275


Patriot Streetfighter is a highly censored combat machine fighting for "We The People" of Earth.

Website - https://patriotstreetfighter.com/

_____________________

Buy Gold, Buy Silver

PSFSilverGold.com or call Dr. Kirk Elliott, PhD. at Private Advisors for a FREE Consult at (720) 605-3900 and tell him Scott sent you.


EVERYONE CAN NOW “GET IN THE FIGHT"

Many thousands of Patriot Streetfighters have stepped onto the battlefield for Operation Tomahawk whereby these warriors are shutting off the cash flow of the global corporate machine that is working against humanity. Check out Operation Tomahawk at... http://www.operationtomahawk.com


Dr. Robert Young's Masterpeace is an advanced product, one of it's kind, that builds a cage around the components of the bioweapon that uses aluminum, glyphosate and graphene oxide activated by 5G. Access Masterpeace at http://mphcs.com and use DISCOUNT CODE "PSF" for best price


Become part of the Tactical Civics revolution in bringing back the Founders' Constitutional Country Grand Jury where "We The People" regain power of the criminal political class at ALL levels... https://www.tacticalcivics.com/

EVENTS...


Join PSF Telegram Broadcast Channel: https://t.me/patriotstreetfighter


Join PSF Telegram Chat Room: https://t.me/+_HpG_QnmA2piNWEx


Patriot Streetfighter Facebook Page - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100076059399689

New Personal FB Page (Original Taken Down) https://www.facebook.com/share/173oVvEAz2/?mibextid=wwXIfr


TikTok: recently taken down


Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/PatriotStreetfighter


Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samckay3?page=1


Bitchute: https://bit.ly/bitchutethetippingpointradio


Scott's LIVE Radio Show is "The Tipping Point" on Revolution.Radio in STUDIO B, every Monday 8-10PM EST

http://revolution.radio/

(Mobile device tilt sideways for necessary landscape view for STUDIO 😎

Call-in listeners 641-793-7038

Keywords
sachastonescottmckaypatriotstreetfighterthetippingpointionnisdemertzis
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump orders U.S. withdrawal from 66 international organizations

Trump orders U.S. withdrawal from 66 international organizations

Laura Harris
Iran&#8217;s internet blackout: Regime silences dissent amid mass protests

Iran’s internet blackout: Regime silences dissent amid mass protests

Belle Carter
Verbal exchange between Trump and Petro COOLS, with Colombian president invited to White House

Verbal exchange between Trump and Petro COOLS, with Colombian president invited to White House

Ramon Tomey
Chokepoints of Power: The silent war for global domination in the waterways

Chokepoints of Power: The silent war for global domination in the waterways

Belle Carter
Kremlin rejects Trump&#8217;s 20-point peace deal; Ukraine braces for renewed Russian attacks as winter looms

Kremlin rejects Trump’s 20-point peace deal; Ukraine braces for renewed Russian attacks as winter looms

Belle Carter
The great Arctic heist: How a false flag over Greenland could trigger NATO&#8217;s collapse and fulfill a long-held expansionist fantasy

The great Arctic heist: How a false flag over Greenland could trigger NATO’s collapse and fulfill a long-held expansionist fantasy

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy