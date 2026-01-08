1.8.26 Patriot Streetfighter & Sacha Stone, Throwing Life Line To Greek Journalist Fighting

Scott & Sacha Stone are rallying a fundraising battle cry for a Greek journalist who has been exposing his own government for the last five years at great personal cost. Ionnis Demertzis began his exposure operation on the on the CV deployment, the kill shot, "run death is near" and ventilators being used on anyone in the middle of a cytokine storm, which is a death sentence.





His primary means of earning a living has been crushed, he's been in court cases twice and one of them both, and now faces the biggest one yet they could turn everything on its axis. Being that he is a proven Warfighter in his battle Sasha and myself are getting behind him to raise a few dollars to help him get this last case into the quart room. Such a small amount of $3900 US for accomplish that and of course I'm asking the Patriot Streetfighter Nation to participate in any way they can do arm this Warfighter for the people. Donate to the GoFundMe site where every penny goes to Ionnis for his legal representation, one last time.

GoFundMe Link https://gofund.me/60043e275





Patriot Streetfighter is a highly censored combat machine fighting for "We The People" of Earth.

