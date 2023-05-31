4 stories that show your ESG score resistance IS WORKING!

Glenn Beck





May 30, 2023





Glenn has been warning about ESG for a while now, urging us all to take a stand against it. It’s a credit-style system placed onto corporations, ranking them based on environmental, social, and governance scores. Those scores can then affect the company's loans, financial stability, or banking relationships. And soon, ESG may be ranking YOU, too. But, thankfully, Americans have been taking a stand. And that stand seems to be working. In this clip, Glenn details four recent stories that show ESG may be on the decline…





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6eK0G4NgKI0