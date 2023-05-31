4 stories that show your ESG score resistance IS WORKING!

Glenn Beck
May 30, 2023
Glenn has been warning about ESG for a while now, urging us all to take a stand against it. It’s a credit-style system placed onto corporations, ranking them based on environmental, social, and governance scores. Those scores can then affect the company's loans, financial stability, or banking relationships. And soon, ESG may be ranking YOU, too. But, thankfully, Americans have been taking a stand. And that stand seems to be working. In this clip, Glenn details four recent stories that show ESG may be on the decline…
