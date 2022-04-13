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LOOKING GLASS Part 2 Predictions 2022-2030 Did We Shift The Timelines
Wisdom Bites
Wisdom Bites
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854 views • April 13, 2022
Mysterious New Group Reveals New Looking Glass Information
This is the second instalment of an interview with Frank Jacob where he divies deeper into the planned events by the negative power sructure. He covers topics like the role of Elon Musk, the mysterious Dr. Winston Wu, crypto, quantum computing and the CERN hadron collider. A mysterious new group by the name of 'Guardians of the Looking Glass' has released videos talking about major upcoming events and how humanity's awareness of these events can influence and change them. They also reveal a MAJOR EVENT in 2030 that will change everything.
Filmmaker & researcher Frank Jacob joins us for an INSPIRED conversation and shares his in-depth knowledge about the history of Project Looking Glass and what major events will begin to unfold.
If you are familliar with some of the information, you will discover how it all ties together to reveal the big picture.
If you click on the link in the description it will take you to the inspired private channel where you can sign up for free and watch the full 1 hour video.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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