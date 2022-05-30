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5/29/2022 Miles Guo: In October 2021, the US government informed the CCP that they will surely investigate the origins of the CCP virus, as did Europe. Thus, the CCP started to implement the zero-COVID policy to get rid of the COVID-19 traceability and satisfy its domestic and international political needs