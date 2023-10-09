Create New Account
Be Children of Light
Published 17 hours ago

Covid-19 shots were not owned or made by Pfizer or Moderna. They were owned and made by the military. Pfizer and Moderna were paid to make it appear like it came from the pharmaceutical industry.


This psyop was basically an Intelligence and Courage test.

