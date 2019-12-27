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It's hypocritical for Dems to cry about fairness: Hakes on impeachment
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8 views • December 27, 2019
Insight from former federal prosecutor Francey Hakes.
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free speechfreedomcensorshipnewspoliticsgovernment
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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