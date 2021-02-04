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CL News - 3 Fevereiro 2021
Claudio Lessa
Claudio Lessa
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0 view • February 04, 2021
A eleição da Mesa Diretora da Câmara dos Deputados, Cunha e Filipelli enrolados na propina sobre querosene de aviação no DF, o calote do PT em São Paulo, e muito mais.
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