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Did Pfizer deploy highly toxic batches of vaccine?
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82 views • December 09, 2021
This information suggests that Pfizer was involved in deploying highly toxic batches of vaccine to every state in the USA for the purpose of my identifying effective doses for their evil purposes. Thousands of citizens will have been hospitalized, injured, disabled and killed by these toxic batches. This was an experimentation upon the people of America, young and old alike, many of whom are still suffering a tremendous pain to this very day.
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