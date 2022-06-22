EPOCH TIMES: 69% of NIH Scientists Don’t Report Foreign, China Ties; $350M Secret Royalty Payments

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Watchdog Finds 69% of NIH Scientists Don’t Report Foreign, China Ties; $350M Secret Royalty Payments
EXCLUSIVE: $350M in Secret Royalty Payments to NIH Scientists (including Dr. Fauci) 👉 https://ept.ms/350MSecretPaymentsRM
Resources:
🔵 Sekur:
https://ept.ms/3yW0Wul
🔵 Epoch TV:
https://ept.ms/350MSecretPaymentsRM