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How Lethal Is Covid-19 (Coronavirus)?
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24 views • May 31, 2020
Produced by: Dr Sam Bailey, posted on YT on 17 March, 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fQdFEfGHrdU
Dr Sam breaks down the data on how lethal is Covid-19 (Coronavirus) and how to prepare for Coronavirus.
What is COVID-19?
COVID-19 is a new illness that can affect your lungs and airways. It’s caused by a type of coronavirus. There are simple steps you can take to protect you and your family.
What are the symptoms of Coronavirus?
The symptoms of COVID-19 are:
* a cough
* a high temperature (at least 38°C)
* shortness of breath.
These symptoms do not necessarily mean you have COVID-19. The symptoms are similar to other illnesses that are much more common, such as cold and flu.
Shortness of breath is a sign of possible pneumonia and requires immediate medical attention.
How Coronavirus spreads?
COVID-19, like the flu, can be spread from person to person. When a person who has COVID-19 coughs or sneezes, they may spread droplets containing the virus a short distance.
That’s why it’s really important to use good hygiene, regularly wash and thoroughly dry your hands, and use good cough etiquette.
How to protect yourself from Coronavirus (COVID-19)?
* Cough or sneeze into your elbow or by covering your mouth and nose with tissues.
* Put used tissues in the bin or a bag immediately.
* Wash your hands with soap and water (for at least 20 seconds).
* Try to avoid close contact with people who are unwell.
* Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth if your hands are not clean.
* Avoid personal contact, such as kissing, sharing cups or food with sick people.
* Stay home if you feel unwell
Websites & References mentioned:
1. COVID-19 mortality rate by age & Epidemic Table: https://www.businessinsider.com.au/co...
2. Guardian Article 3 Mar 2020: https://www.theguardian.com/world/202...
3. https://www.worldometers.info/coronav...
Clips used and references:
"See American Evacuees Arrive From China, Greeted By People In Hazmat Suits | NBC News" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bFida...
"Hazmat - Getting Even (1986)" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eaxmc...
"Guess Who's Coming to Dinner (2/8) Movie CLIP - What the Hell Is Going On Here? (1967) HD" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ASnNW...
"Don't Call Me Shirley - Airplane!" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ixljW...
Want to see more videos about health? Let me know in the comments below.
Subscribe for new videos ▶https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSamBailey
ABOUT ME:
I'm a kiwi doctor who wants to make it easier for people to fix common health problems. I work as a family doctor in New Zealand.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fQdFEfGHrdU
Dr Sam breaks down the data on how lethal is Covid-19 (Coronavirus) and how to prepare for Coronavirus.
What is COVID-19?
COVID-19 is a new illness that can affect your lungs and airways. It’s caused by a type of coronavirus. There are simple steps you can take to protect you and your family.
What are the symptoms of Coronavirus?
The symptoms of COVID-19 are:
* a cough
* a high temperature (at least 38°C)
* shortness of breath.
These symptoms do not necessarily mean you have COVID-19. The symptoms are similar to other illnesses that are much more common, such as cold and flu.
Shortness of breath is a sign of possible pneumonia and requires immediate medical attention.
How Coronavirus spreads?
COVID-19, like the flu, can be spread from person to person. When a person who has COVID-19 coughs or sneezes, they may spread droplets containing the virus a short distance.
That’s why it’s really important to use good hygiene, regularly wash and thoroughly dry your hands, and use good cough etiquette.
How to protect yourself from Coronavirus (COVID-19)?
* Cough or sneeze into your elbow or by covering your mouth and nose with tissues.
* Put used tissues in the bin or a bag immediately.
* Wash your hands with soap and water (for at least 20 seconds).
* Try to avoid close contact with people who are unwell.
* Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth if your hands are not clean.
* Avoid personal contact, such as kissing, sharing cups or food with sick people.
* Stay home if you feel unwell
Websites & References mentioned:
1. COVID-19 mortality rate by age & Epidemic Table: https://www.businessinsider.com.au/co...
2. Guardian Article 3 Mar 2020: https://www.theguardian.com/world/202...
3. https://www.worldometers.info/coronav...
Clips used and references:
"See American Evacuees Arrive From China, Greeted By People In Hazmat Suits | NBC News" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bFida...
"Hazmat - Getting Even (1986)" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eaxmc...
"Guess Who's Coming to Dinner (2/8) Movie CLIP - What the Hell Is Going On Here? (1967) HD" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ASnNW...
"Don't Call Me Shirley - Airplane!" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ixljW...
Want to see more videos about health? Let me know in the comments below.
Subscribe for new videos ▶https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSamBailey
ABOUT ME:
I'm a kiwi doctor who wants to make it easier for people to fix common health problems. I work as a family doctor in New Zealand.
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