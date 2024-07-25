Ether~VLC & YOUR ASS CONNECTED TO THE CLOUD!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.medicaldesignbriefs.com/component/content/article/34496-battelle-to-develop-injectable-bi-directional-brain-computer-interface
galvanic skin response
magnetic human body communication
piezoelectricity
802.15 working group
https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8220/21/12/4079
.
https://microcontrollerslab.com/wireless-sensor-networks-wsn-applications/
.
.
https://www.opengroup.org/sosa
biosensor
.
https://www.iitsec.org/-/media/sites/iitsec/agenda/2023/iitsec2023program_2specialevents_112223.pdf?download=1
.
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1002/wcm.884
.
https://spectrum.ieee.org/turning-the-body-into-a-wire
.
https://pervasivecomputinginfo.blogspot.com/2018/10/ieee-802156-standard.html
.
https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Analysis-of-the-IEEE-802.15.4a-ultra-wideband-layer-Alberts/70a347d93960f103cbd59c9646a8c3f5b20865c6/figure/2
.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biofield
.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Network-centric_warfare
.
https://www.computerweekly.com/blog/Public-Sector-IT/Drone-kill-communications-net-illustrated
.
https://www.iec.ch/blog/standard-journey-biodigital-convergence
.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cognitive_city
.
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Behavior-of-human-body-segments-in-the-presence-of-lowfrequency-electromagnetic-fields_fig3_351589681
molecular communication
.
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Software-Defined-Metamaterial-SDM-architecture_fig2_348294446
.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41746-022-00610-z/figures/1