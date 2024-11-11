Visit to the Remote Village of Almat, Lebanon, Where a Zionist Attack Martyred 21 Civilians.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Laith Marouf and Hadi Hotait visit the remote village of Almat in the district of Jbeil in Lebanon, where a Zionist attack on a historic three story house where internally displaced civilians were sheltering, led to the martyrdom of 21 mostly children and women, and the injury of 7 more.
Camera: Hadi/Laith
Filmed: 10/11/2024
