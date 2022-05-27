X22 FINANCIAL REPORT Ep. 2785a - Russia Is Thinking About Making The First Move, Reset Coming, It’s Not What You Think

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Russia Is Thinking About Making The First Move, Reset Coming, It’s Not What You Think
The middle class is now seeing their wealth wiped away, more taxes, inflation, higher fuel costs and the market spiral out of control. The [CB] is bringing the country towards a reset, but the reset is not what you think, the system will reset away from the [CB], Russia makes a move.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.