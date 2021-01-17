Ep. 1814 What Is the "Great Reset"?

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We've heard talk of something called the "Great Reset," which the COVID crisis is said to have created a perfect opportunity to implement. Some have dismissed the very idea as (what else?) a "conspiracy theory." Michael Rectenwald joins me to sort it all out.
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