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OTERO COUNTY - ERIN CLEMENTS: NATIVES GETTING RESTLESS TYRANTS GETTING TWITCHY!
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40 views • April 03, 2022
Erin Clements the 'honey badger' of the forensic election audit starting in Otero County, NM joins CAT Chats with the latest news on the progress of the audit. She details harassment from 'operatives' and from the SOS, Maggie Toulouse Oliver, the State Auditor, Brian Colon and the AG, Hector Balderas.
Why do they protest so much? Shakespeare knew about these kind of people! What do they have to hide?
Follow the story at New Mexico Audit Force on Telegram: https://t.me/NewMexicoAuditForce
https://pinonpost.com/sos-says-anyone-supporting-otero-audit-is-undermining-confidence-in-elections/
https://pinonpost.com/dems-call-in-u-s-house-big-wigs-to-help-stop-otero-county-audit-claim-its-racist/
If you enjoy the content please give it a Rumble and Subscribe
www.rumble.com/CATchats
On Telegram at: t.me/CAT_chats
Why do they protest so much? Shakespeare knew about these kind of people! What do they have to hide?
Follow the story at New Mexico Audit Force on Telegram: https://t.me/NewMexicoAuditForce
https://pinonpost.com/sos-says-anyone-supporting-otero-audit-is-undermining-confidence-in-elections/
https://pinonpost.com/dems-call-in-u-s-house-big-wigs-to-help-stop-otero-county-audit-claim-its-racist/
If you enjoy the content please give it a Rumble and Subscribe
www.rumble.com/CATchats
On Telegram at: t.me/CAT_chats
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