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The Sun's Binary Twin, Living in the New World, Earth Changes, and More: January 01, 2021
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778 views • January 02, 2021
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Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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YouTuber Mentions Sun’s Binary Twin
Written by Christina and Terral
January 01, 2021
On Thu, Dec 31, 2020 at 7:07 PM Christina wrote:
Hi Terral:
I cannot believe it! Another YouTuber mentioned the sun’s binary twin!
Watch Video: https://youtu.be/rWH_we94SGo
--
Life in the New World
Written by Emery and Terral
January 01, 2020
Hi Emery:
Thank you for writing.
Aloha Terral,
I understand you have a lot on your plate right now with the new year and YouTube deleting your videos, so I'll try to just list my questions without rambling. I'm wondering has nano silver replaced the use of borax? Or are they complementary with each other for their specific beneficial effects?
I keep Nano Silver in my system 24/7 and use one pinch of sodium borate in my drinking water three times each day.
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (01.01.2021):
The eastern Caribbean: extinct volcanoes and the sleeping volcanoes are rumbling back to life:
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/the-eastern-caribbean-is-one-long-chain.html?m=1
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/dec/30/eastern-caribbean-volcanoes-la-soufriere
--
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/2020-was-2nd-lowest-year-this-century.html?m=1
--
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/monster-most-intensive-storm-ever.html?m=1
--
https://youtu.be/vq8fCQSf9u8
--
https://spaceweatherarchive.com/2020/09/17/solar-cycle-25-has-begun/
--
https://strangesounds.org/2021/01/dead-birds-rome-italy-videos.html
--
https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/if-you-thought-2020-was-a-bad-year-2021-is-going-to-be-far-worse/
--
https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/never-mind-the-destruction-of-americas-middle-class-the-top-10s-bubble-is-about-to-burst/
--
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-31-situation-update-dec-31st-game-changing-bombshells-january-6.html
--
https://youtu.be/eq5VxA_oN70
--
https://apnews.com/article/travel-pandemics-los-angeles-thanksgiving-coronavirus-pandemic-d21fdd1e5395812e6155258c70896eba
--
https://apnews.com/article/los-angeles-california-coronavirus-pandemic-66a770f52e2711a5019d1bf8c224cff4
--
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/doctors-nurses-can-t-take-much-more-amid-covid-19-n1252582?cid=eml_nbn_20201231
--
https://apnews.com/article/miami-coronavirus-pandemic-donna-shalala-e7db939436099206667f956363af4909
--
https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/29/us/us-coronavirus-new-variant-what-we-know/index.html
--
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-55505722
--
https://www.thv11.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/sarah-simental-covid19/67-95d0bf1f-3f92-461c-8cdf-ddbb22b90dee
--
https://apnews.com/article/international-news-pandemics-england-coronavirus-pandemic-coronavirus-vaccine-53c750cef7ce5d0f3ba6fbb940bbfda7
--
https://earth-chronicles.com/other/one-and-a-half-billion-discarded-masks-ended-up-in-the-worlds-oceans.html
--
https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/covid-mutation-stories-show-that-the-lockdowns-are-designed-to-last-forever/
--
https://beforeitsnews.com/prophecy/2020/12/urgent-alert-doctor-heinrich-fiechtner-warns-its-a-killer-vaccination-great-video-2517084.html
==
Read the full report by subscribing to the Mystery Report Newsletter-Tutor Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
---
YouTuber Mentions Sun’s Binary Twin
Written by Christina and Terral
January 01, 2021
On Thu, Dec 31, 2020 at 7:07 PM Christina wrote:
Hi Terral:
I cannot believe it! Another YouTuber mentioned the sun’s binary twin!
Watch Video: https://youtu.be/rWH_we94SGo
--
Life in the New World
Written by Emery and Terral
January 01, 2020
Hi Emery:
Thank you for writing.
Aloha Terral,
I understand you have a lot on your plate right now with the new year and YouTube deleting your videos, so I'll try to just list my questions without rambling. I'm wondering has nano silver replaced the use of borax? Or are they complementary with each other for their specific beneficial effects?
I keep Nano Silver in my system 24/7 and use one pinch of sodium borate in my drinking water three times each day.
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (01.01.2021):
The eastern Caribbean: extinct volcanoes and the sleeping volcanoes are rumbling back to life:
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/the-eastern-caribbean-is-one-long-chain.html?m=1
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/dec/30/eastern-caribbean-volcanoes-la-soufriere
--
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/2020-was-2nd-lowest-year-this-century.html?m=1
--
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/monster-most-intensive-storm-ever.html?m=1
--
https://youtu.be/vq8fCQSf9u8
--
https://spaceweatherarchive.com/2020/09/17/solar-cycle-25-has-begun/
--
https://strangesounds.org/2021/01/dead-birds-rome-italy-videos.html
--
https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/if-you-thought-2020-was-a-bad-year-2021-is-going-to-be-far-worse/
--
https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/never-mind-the-destruction-of-americas-middle-class-the-top-10s-bubble-is-about-to-burst/
--
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-31-situation-update-dec-31st-game-changing-bombshells-january-6.html
--
https://youtu.be/eq5VxA_oN70
--
https://apnews.com/article/travel-pandemics-los-angeles-thanksgiving-coronavirus-pandemic-d21fdd1e5395812e6155258c70896eba
--
https://apnews.com/article/los-angeles-california-coronavirus-pandemic-66a770f52e2711a5019d1bf8c224cff4
--
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/doctors-nurses-can-t-take-much-more-amid-covid-19-n1252582?cid=eml_nbn_20201231
--
https://apnews.com/article/miami-coronavirus-pandemic-donna-shalala-e7db939436099206667f956363af4909
--
https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/29/us/us-coronavirus-new-variant-what-we-know/index.html
--
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-55505722
--
https://www.thv11.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/sarah-simental-covid19/67-95d0bf1f-3f92-461c-8cdf-ddbb22b90dee
--
https://apnews.com/article/international-news-pandemics-england-coronavirus-pandemic-coronavirus-vaccine-53c750cef7ce5d0f3ba6fbb940bbfda7
--
https://earth-chronicles.com/other/one-and-a-half-billion-discarded-masks-ended-up-in-the-worlds-oceans.html
--
https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/covid-mutation-stories-show-that-the-lockdowns-are-designed-to-last-forever/
--
https://beforeitsnews.com/prophecy/2020/12/urgent-alert-doctor-heinrich-fiechtner-warns-its-a-killer-vaccination-great-video-2517084.html
==
Read the full report by subscribing to the Mystery Report Newsletter-Tutor Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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