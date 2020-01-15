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Unburdened Brain: Path to a Better Mind
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35 views • January 15, 2020
Find out the cutting edge science on how to change your brain.
https://www.patreon.com/HealthyEcstasis
HealthyEcstasis.com/health-coaching for Total Transformation Discovery Session
We are going to cover meditation, neuroplasticity, how movement can influence your mind and how changing your environment can improve your minds function. Through understanding these concepts and ideas we will have the tools to grow the best mind we have had. If you are young, this is important because you can set up a lifetime of healthy behaviors to maintain a functioning mind well into your hundreds. If you are old, you can use these techniques to extend your health-span and cognitive function for years to come.
https://www.patreon.com/HealthyEcstasis
HealthyEcstasis.com/health-coaching for Total Transformation Discovery Session
We are going to cover meditation, neuroplasticity, how movement can influence your mind and how changing your environment can improve your minds function. Through understanding these concepts and ideas we will have the tools to grow the best mind we have had. If you are young, this is important because you can set up a lifetime of healthy behaviors to maintain a functioning mind well into your hundreds. If you are old, you can use these techniques to extend your health-span and cognitive function for years to come.
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