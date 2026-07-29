The Mystery of the Resurrection Body | Studies with Stearman-JULY 29 2026

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How will believers be raised? What kind of body will we receive? And how does Genesis connect to the resurrection?
In this fascinating study of 1 Corinthians 15, Gary explores Paul's famous illustration of the seed, revealing God's incredible plan for the resurrection of believers. Along the way, he connects the promise of our future glorified bodies with Genesis 3, Genesis 6, the corruption of humanity before the Flood, and Christ as the "Last Adam."
#GaryStearman #BibleProphecy #resurrection #firstcorinthians #gênesis6
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