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Vibration Upgrade
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181 views • April 15, 2020
This is a light encoded attunement from the 'B' Collective. They are a powerful group of beings who exist out of time and space as we know it, and out of the causal field, having never embodied as we have. They have connected with us to assist us at this critical time in our evolution. They tell me that this attunement creates an energy matrix of empowerment and superconsciousness!
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