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ΑΝΟΙΚΤΗ ΕΠΙΣΤΟΛΗ ΠΡΟΣ ΤΗΝ ΙΕΡΑ ΣΥΝΟΔΟ ΤΗΣ ΕΚΚΛΗΣΙΑΣ ΤΟΥ ΠΑΤΡΙΟΥ ΕΟΡΤΟΛΟΓΙΟΥ 1 9 2021
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225 views • September 14, 2021
https://web.expasy.org/cellosaurus/CVCL_0045
συστατικα εμβολιο σπουτνικ
https://www.atcc.org/products/crl-1573cas9
ιστοσελιδα που πουλανε κυταρα εμβρυων
https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/vaxzevria-previously-covid-19-vaccine-astrazeneca-epar-product-information_el.pdf
συστατικα εμβολιο αστρα ζεν.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/HEK_293_cells
Ιστοσελιδα
https://www.medicines.org.uk/emc/product/12333/smpc
https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/vaxzevria-previously-covid-19-vaccine-astrazeneca-epar-product-information_el.pdf
https://www.medicines.org.uk/emc/product/12333/smpc
ΕΜΑ ιστοσελιδα σελ. 34
https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/vaxzevria-previously-covid-19-vaccine-astrazeneca-epar-product-information_el.pdf
και της ΕΜΑ την ιστοσελιδα σελ. 34
Τοξικό Στοιχειό στο Εμβόλιο Οξείδιο του Γραφενίου
Δίπλωμα Ευρεσιτεχνίας για Οξείδιο του Γραφενίου
Από: Shanghai Nanotech
όνομα : Covid 19
τόπος κατάθεσης Κίνα
https://product.statnano.com/company/shanghai-huzheng-nanotechnology-co.,ltd?page=11
Από: Moderna
όνομα : 10703789
τόπος κατάθεσης usa
https://www.modernatx.com/sites/default/files/US10703789.pdf
https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acsnano.0c04006
https://proippatent.com/Infocenter/detail/25/nanotechnology-based-covid-patents?lang=en
https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acsnano.0c04006
συστατικα εμβολιο σπουτνικ
https://www.atcc.org/products/crl-1573cas9
ιστοσελιδα που πουλανε κυταρα εμβρυων
https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/vaxzevria-previously-covid-19-vaccine-astrazeneca-epar-product-information_el.pdf
συστατικα εμβολιο αστρα ζεν.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/HEK_293_cells
Ιστοσελιδα
https://www.medicines.org.uk/emc/product/12333/smpc
https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/vaxzevria-previously-covid-19-vaccine-astrazeneca-epar-product-information_el.pdf
https://www.medicines.org.uk/emc/product/12333/smpc
ΕΜΑ ιστοσελιδα σελ. 34
https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/vaxzevria-previously-covid-19-vaccine-astrazeneca-epar-product-information_el.pdf
και της ΕΜΑ την ιστοσελιδα σελ. 34
Τοξικό Στοιχειό στο Εμβόλιο Οξείδιο του Γραφενίου
Δίπλωμα Ευρεσιτεχνίας για Οξείδιο του Γραφενίου
Από: Shanghai Nanotech
όνομα : Covid 19
τόπος κατάθεσης Κίνα
https://product.statnano.com/company/shanghai-huzheng-nanotechnology-co.,ltd?page=11
Από: Moderna
όνομα : 10703789
τόπος κατάθεσης usa
https://www.modernatx.com/sites/default/files/US10703789.pdf
https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acsnano.0c04006
https://proippatent.com/Infocenter/detail/25/nanotechnology-based-covid-patents?lang=en
https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acsnano.0c04006
Keywords
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