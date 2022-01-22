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Organ Harvesting Real Concern: Crime Against Humanity and Immediate Threat to United States
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83 views • January 22, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Dr. Anne Corson comes onto the show with a terrifying take that the hospitals ion the US may be intentionally killing off their unvaccinated patients in an effort to rip out their organs to sell and make a massive profit.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vt18cl-organ-harvesting-real-concern-crime-against-humanity-and-immediate-threat-t.html
Dr. Anne Corson comes onto the show with a terrifying take that the hospitals ion the US may be intentionally killing off their unvaccinated patients in an effort to rip out their organs to sell and make a massive profit.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vt18cl-organ-harvesting-real-concern-crime-against-humanity-and-immediate-threat-t.html
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