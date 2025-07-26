Goshen: A Divine Journey of Faith and Purpose

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join us as we explore the profound spiritual journey of Goshen, a divine refuge crafted by God for His people. In this enriching video, we delve into the essence of being “called, chosen, and sent,” reflecting on Genesis 45:4-5, where Joseph’s story illustrates the power of divine purpose. Discover how obedience and faith shaped my own path to Goshen, a place of healing, hope, and transformation since 2021. Hear testimonies of lives changed and how our community serves as a beacon of light.
This journey emphasizes stewardship in faith, where God’s calls lead to extraordinary miracles. Share and like this video to inspire others!
#Goshen #FaithJourney #DivinePurpose #ChristianLiving #Hope