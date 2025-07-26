Goshen: A Divine Journey of Faith and Purpose

Join us as we explore the profound spiritual journey of Goshen, a divine refuge crafted by God for His people. In this enriching video, we delve into the essence of being “called, chosen, and sent,” reflecting on Genesis 45:4-5, where Joseph’s story illustrates the power of divine purpose. Discover how obedience and faith shaped my own path to Goshen, a place of healing, hope, and transformation since 2021. Hear testimonies of lives changed and how our community serves as a beacon of light.





This journey emphasizes stewardship in faith, where God’s calls lead to extraordinary miracles. Share and like this video to inspire others!





