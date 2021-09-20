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93 views • September 20, 2021
BIG BOOMS INBOUND, MSM, NUCLEAR SCARE, CHINA & AUSTRALIA, BIDEN FAILS, BIDEN’S BIG BORDER CRISIS, BIDEN’S CHILD KILLING DRONE SYRIKE, BIDEN’S AFGHAN WITHDRAWAL FAILURE, PLEASE RETURN TRUMP, AZ AUDIT REVEAL, MARKET CRASH, RODS OF GOD, MILLEY HUGE TREASONOUS TRAITOR
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