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MESSAGE TO A MANIC MAINSTREAM MEDIA
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536 views • January 31, 2022
The HighWire host Del Bigtree made headlines in the press last week after calling for a ‘New Nuremberg Trial’, one which holds journalists accountable for the suppression of life saving information on effective early treatments during the pandemic, which experts say may have lead to 500k deaths attributed to Covid.
#NewNuremberg #CovidTrial #AFreePress #4thEstate #DelBigtree #TheHighWire
POSTED: January 31, 2022
#NewNuremberg #CovidTrial #AFreePress #4thEstate #DelBigtree #TheHighWire
POSTED: January 31, 2022
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