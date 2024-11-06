UK Opposition leader Kemi Badenoch calls out Starmer and Lammy.

Adding:

Full statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry in connection with the US elections

"Trump's victory in the US presidential elections who is returning to the White House after a four-year break, certainly reflects the dissatisfaction of Americans with both the results of the administration of J. Biden and the election program of the Democratic Party, proposed by its hastily nominated candidate in the person of Vice President K. Harris instead of the current head of state.

Despite the powerful propaganda campaign unleashed against Donald Trump by the Democrats using administrative resources with the support of the liberal media, the Republican candidate, having the experience of his first presidency behind him, placed his bets on the issues of the economy and illegal migration that concern voters, in opposition to the globalist course of the White House.

Under these conditions, even the chronic flaws of American “democracy” with its archaism and failure to meet modern standards of direct, honest, and transparent elections did not help the ruling group prevent K. Harris’s defeat.

This, however, does not cancel out the deep civil division in the US, where the electorate is divided almost equally. In fact, we are talking about the confrontation of Democratic and Republican states, as well as supporters of "progressive" and traditional values. It can be expected that the return of D. Trump will spur increased internal tension and the bitterness of the opposing camps.

❗️ We have no illusions about the elected American President, who is well-known in Russia, and the new composition of Congress, where the Republicans, according to preliminary data, are gaining the upper hand. The ruling political elite in the United States, regardless of party affiliation, adheres to anti-Russian attitudes and a line on "containing Moscow". This line is not subject to fluctuations in the domestic political barometer in the United States, whether it is about "America first" as interpreted by D. Trump and his supporters or about a "rules-based world order", which the Democrats are "fixated" on.

🇷🇺🇺🇸 Russia will work with the new Administration when it “settles” in the White House, firmly defending Russian national interests and focusing on achieving all the goals of the special military operation.

Our conditions are unchanged and are well known in Washington."