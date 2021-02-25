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Jim Caviezel 'Sound of Freedom' [Official Trailer] 2021
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235 views • February 25, 2021
The Movie 'Hollywood' Don't Want People to See...
"Sound of Freedom" is an inspiring story based on true events that sheds light on the grim reality of child sex trafficking. It is the true story of a man who risks everything to bring a ray of light and hope to the most hidden corners of our world, seeking to save children chained in the dark. It is not just a movie, "Sound of Freedom" is a cinematic experience that will be part of a global movement, destined to end the trafficking of minors.
The Sound of Freedom is the telling of the real life fight against child trafficking. The movie documents the stories of real people who fight child trafficking. It depicts the real life reconnaissance, raids, and liberation of children to rescue them from global sex trafficking. It is produced by Eduardo Verástegui who also plays the part of “Paul”, a fellow warrior against child trafficking. Directed by Alejandro Monteverde and filmed in Cartagena, Colombia the Sound of Freedom is expected to be released in 2020.
The film also tells the story of a person called "Batman" who teams up with Ballard in an attempt to free enslaved children and capture and imprison those who sell children into sex slavery.[7] Batman, played by Bill Camp,[8] who worker for drug cartels before teaming up with Ballard, was essential in O.U.R. setting up sting operations, which Caviezel goes undercover for. It also goes behind the scenes into Ballard's own family and how it is because of his children that he knows he is called to do this kind of work. Throughout the film Ballard's wife, Katherine, played by Mira Sorvino, is his backbone and support. Lastly, the film shows that Ballard ended up adopting two children that he saved from an operation, which is also interesting given the fact that Caviezel too has adopted children.[9]
Status: Completed | See complete list of in-production titles »
Updated: 28 November 2019
More Info: See more production information about this title on IMDbPro.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7599146/
https://www.soundoffreedommovie.com/
Sound of Freedom [Official Trailer]
328,938 views • Premiered Jul 30, 2020
https://youtu.be/7oZE2nod4i0
https://www.facebook.com/SoundofFreedomFilm/
https://twitter.com/SOF_film
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUxsavoF1UfcL1z9ZP9lnXw
https://www.instagram.com/soundoffreedommovie/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sound_of_Freedom_(film)
https://liberatechildren.org/blog/sound-of-freedom
Source:
SGT Report - 94419 subscribers
PLEASE!! HEED THESE VITAL WARNINGS!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WkdOnhbNaSiC/
"Sound of Freedom" is an inspiring story based on true events that sheds light on the grim reality of child sex trafficking. It is the true story of a man who risks everything to bring a ray of light and hope to the most hidden corners of our world, seeking to save children chained in the dark. It is not just a movie, "Sound of Freedom" is a cinematic experience that will be part of a global movement, destined to end the trafficking of minors.
The Sound of Freedom is the telling of the real life fight against child trafficking. The movie documents the stories of real people who fight child trafficking. It depicts the real life reconnaissance, raids, and liberation of children to rescue them from global sex trafficking. It is produced by Eduardo Verástegui who also plays the part of “Paul”, a fellow warrior against child trafficking. Directed by Alejandro Monteverde and filmed in Cartagena, Colombia the Sound of Freedom is expected to be released in 2020.
The film also tells the story of a person called "Batman" who teams up with Ballard in an attempt to free enslaved children and capture and imprison those who sell children into sex slavery.[7] Batman, played by Bill Camp,[8] who worker for drug cartels before teaming up with Ballard, was essential in O.U.R. setting up sting operations, which Caviezel goes undercover for. It also goes behind the scenes into Ballard's own family and how it is because of his children that he knows he is called to do this kind of work. Throughout the film Ballard's wife, Katherine, played by Mira Sorvino, is his backbone and support. Lastly, the film shows that Ballard ended up adopting two children that he saved from an operation, which is also interesting given the fact that Caviezel too has adopted children.[9]
Status: Completed | See complete list of in-production titles »
Updated: 28 November 2019
More Info: See more production information about this title on IMDbPro.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7599146/
https://www.soundoffreedommovie.com/
Sound of Freedom [Official Trailer]
328,938 views • Premiered Jul 30, 2020
https://youtu.be/7oZE2nod4i0
https://www.facebook.com/SoundofFreedomFilm/
https://twitter.com/SOF_film
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUxsavoF1UfcL1z9ZP9lnXw
https://www.instagram.com/soundoffreedommovie/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sound_of_Freedom_(film)
https://liberatechildren.org/blog/sound-of-freedom
Source:
SGT Report - 94419 subscribers
PLEASE!! HEED THESE VITAL WARNINGS!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WkdOnhbNaSiC/
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