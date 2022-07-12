Evidence: The connection between “ corona virus” Symptoms & Exposure to Radiofrequency radiation..

4/5G causes corona/covid “Symptoms”, all the 5G deployment maps have lined up with the so called 'outbreaks',Basically, radiation poisoning, combine that with the CHEMTRAILS, the mask wearing, the spiked swab tests and hand sanitizers. - This is the first stage of the attack, which induces the symptoms/illness of

“corona/covid.” They run for help, get a so called 'vaccine' and that is basically the poison which intensifies the 'attack'. The contaminated injections, containing the graphene, which is a highly electromagnetically conductive nano-particles, which are so small they can enter cells. The pulse modulation of various EMF/R devices cause the particles, now inside the cells to vibrate and viscerate the

cells, this is causing the coagulation/clotting.

So yes, 5G does make it worse, if the person has taken the covid-19 bio-weapon injection(s). If you look into how the technology works, the patents the people behind this, the evidence they knew what it does and are not stopping the injections, this all amounts to Democide. All planned.





Link to Document: . - .

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8580522/pdf/jclintranslres-2021-7-5-666.pdf