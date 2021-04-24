© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We have to stop listening to stupid people | Chris Salcedo
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • April 24, 2021
'STOP with the stupidity': 'Sharpton, Reid and the others at NBC continue to spin the dishonest and lawless behavior of the Left,' says Chris Salcedo - via Newsmax TV's 'The Chris Salcedo Show.'
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.