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Leaked Audio: BA Pilot Explains How Vaccine Damage Is Pushing The Airline Industry Into Crisis Mode
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998 views • June 24, 2021
This report covers recent news and leaked audio of a British Airways pilot explaining how pilots are dropping dead from COVID-19 vaccines. Gary Thyme covers the medical literature on vaccine induced blood clots and why pilots are effected more than others.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60d4a034641cf825861f3226
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60d4a034641cf825861f3226
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