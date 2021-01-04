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True News: Borrow More, or Cut Spending? False Dichotomy Planet!
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18 views • January 04, 2021
references: http://www.fdrurl.com/dichotomy
When only two horrible options are presented, you just know that there's another, way better one, that isn't being dicsussed. How to solve the US deficit without cutting spending or raising taxes! From Freedomain Radio, the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
When only two horrible options are presented, you just know that there's another, way better one, that isn't being dicsussed. How to solve the US deficit without cutting spending or raising taxes! From Freedomain Radio, the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
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