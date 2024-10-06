My First Interview

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Interview with Adam Bierman from Princeton TV in which I talk about the Surveillance and Censorship program (SAC) I discovered in 2009 at Oxford and Leicester Universities in the UK and about the system's violent attacks on me following my discovery. The date of the interview is 14 December 2011.