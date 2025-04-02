President Trump Under Israeli Pressure to Bomb Iran After May Deadline

Israeli officials say the U.S. is preparing for a military strike on Iran's nuclear sites by summer if Tehran refuses to dismantle its program and readmit inspectors. Seven B-2 bombers are now at Diego Garcia, capable of deploying bunker-buster bombs. Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, are refusing to allow U.S. forces to use their airspace for any attack. France warned that conflict is “almost inevitable” if diplomacy fails. Meanwhile, Iran’s military has discussed preemptive strikes on U.S. bases, and Israel is escalating operations in Gaza, where UN reports accuse Israeli forces of executing paramedics.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 4/2/25





