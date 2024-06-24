© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is what Russian liberation looks like!
Families enjoying summer on the beach. No more bombs, no more suffering, no more war!
These people are now free and want nothing to do with Zelensky's Ukraine!
And at the same time, somewhere in Ukraine, Tsk-tsk-zhniki extinguish another "free" Ukrainian.