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EARLY WARNING: They Control Everything!
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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847 views • November 11, 2021
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The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Blind Joe - I Will Not Comply (Official Video): https://youtu.be/7G3e48wBMvk

Canadian Ex-cop on Anarchast: https://youtu.be/wig5hSGTMZE

The Next 4 Mandates Coming Your Way! Totalitarianism is Great: https://youtu.be/uqb819d7S1o

Social Engineering TV Commercials: https://youtu.be/PQWlgFYeXlk

"How are the nights going for the vaccinated?" https://twitter.com/Heineken/status/1413172805852614661?s=20

Heineken Ad: https://twitter.com/Heineken/status/1413172805852614661?s=20

I looked at a lot of footage and couldn't see anything too different from any other crazy concert of its type... so why did so many people die? https://twitter.com/chrissaccoccia1/status/1456993172496609284

Richard Rowe: 41-year-old former Florida congressional candidate tells anti-vaxxers “I don’t give a sh*t what happens to you,” dead seven weeks after second Pfizer mRNA injection: https://thecovidblog.com/2021/11/04/richard-rowe-41-year-old-former-florida-congressional-candidate-tells-anti-vaxxers-i-dont-give-a-sht-what-happens-to-you-dead-seven-weeks-after-second-pfizer-mrna-injection/

Pfizer Put Out This Video Telling Children They Become Superheroes After Taking the Vaccine. Propaganda At Its Finest:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Cori0oo7aTOH/

From the movie “Early Warning” (1981): https://twitter.com/bledi9999/status/1455928071496798217

Zuckerberg on Online Privacy: https://twitter.com/twetchapp/status/1454880529011159040

US lawmakers play with the idea of social media ID verification, following proposals from other countries: https://reclaimthenet.org/draft-us-law-social-media-id-verification/

Germany’s "Gesundheitspass" in the 1930s and 40s. Translated it means "Health Passport": https://twitter.com/DaPholosopher/status/1453758033809526790

“It’s Hard to Watch:” Hospital ERs Across The Nation Are Completely Overwhelmed With Non-Covid Patients “Sicker Than They Have Ever Seen” – Nurses Forced to Give Treatments in Hallways Because No Beds are Available: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/hard-watch-hospital-ers-across-nation-completely-overwhelmed-non-covid-patients-sicker-ever-seen-nurses-forced-give-treatments-hallways-no/

Resist the Unique Patient Identifier!: https://mises.org/wire/resist-unique-patient-identifier

Tweet from Pirate_Mantra: https://twitter.com/Pirate_Mantra/status/1454469811367522308

TDV: Jeff Berwick on Fox Exposing the Federal Reserve and Defending Bitcoin: https://dollarvigilante.tv/w/6rvtGoM4ntTmqU2n6yDq7p
Keywords
bitcoinfederal reservecovid
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