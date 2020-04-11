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Book Of Life
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124 views • April 11, 2020
The only sacred text that hasn't been corrupted, and furthemore shifts us into Christ or Crystalline Consciousness, just by reading it.. After the 'Fall', this book was created to help us to find our way back, since the Akashic Records were erased of this knowledge. It is the first vibrational tool from Giza, and has since been kept safely in its hyperspace vaults, awaiting this very time!!
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