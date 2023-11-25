MAID: Who is it For? Sarah Choujounian & Colleen Brandse

MAID: Sarah and Colleen, both come from nursing and caring for people, sit down with me to discuss the disgusting expansion of the Medical Assistance in Dying program.2022 the program increased the number of Canadians that it killed by 31% from the year before, to a total of 13, 241. This accounts for a staggering 4.1% of all deaths in Canada that year!

Please share this video. People need to know.





https://www.lightingupdarkcorners.com/





https://x.com/SarahChoujounia?s=20





https://x.com/CB44689268?s=20