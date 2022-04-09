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Seaport of Mariupol about how more than 100 Sailors were Held Hostage by the Azov militants & how they managed to Survive. War Gonzo 040922
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180 views • April 09, 2022
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How the sailors of the Russian Federation survived in the captivity of "Azov"
Watch right now a special broadcast of the WarGonzo project from the seaport of Mariupol about how more than 100 sailors were held hostage by the Azov militants and how they managed to survive.
How the sailors of the Russian Federation survived in the captivity of "Azov"
Watch right now a special broadcast of the WarGonzo project from the seaport of Mariupol about how more than 100 sailors were held hostage by the Azov militants and how they managed to survive.
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