© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
3/20/2022 Miles Guo: The Tweet posted by Elon Musk challenging Putin caused yellow light within the CCP – who called for emergency meeting at midnight to discuss how to respond; no matter how bragging the Axis of Evils are, and if Russia or CCP dares to fire missiles, Elon Musk could make those missiles fire at their own backyard by blowing out a breath