Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ALERT, MASSIVE DOLLAR DUMP BEGINS, PREPARE FOR THE ECONOMIC STORM
channel image
ECONOMIC EDGE
27 Subscribers
117 views
Published 17 hours ago

Back with another dose of economic reality: Today we discuss the massive dumping of U.S. dent by China, the tapped out condumers, fast food giant McDonalds comes to help the broke U.S. consumer, and lots more.

Save money, get free local TV channels and cut the cable bill with an amplified antenna: https://amzn.to/3wxtzSN (your TV must have coaxial cable input).

Keywords
preppingfiat moneysurvivaleconomyfederal reservemoneyeconomic collapsefinancial newsinflationinvestingcentral banksfinancial crisisgold standardbanking crisissilver and goldtrening economic news

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket