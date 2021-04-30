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THEY ARE COMING FOR YOUR PETS - AFTER YOUR CHILDREN
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50 views • April 30, 2021
YOU GOTTA BE A WHOLE KIND OF STUPID TO BELIEVE THIS SHYT!!!!!!!
IF THE ELITE ARE SO WORRIED ABOUT OVERPOPULATION... THEN BY ALL MEANS ELITISTS, MAKE YOUR CONTRIBUTION FIRST BY TAKING A EUTHINASIA SHOT AND DONATE YOUR WEALTH TOWARDS THE REBUILDING OF THE WORLD YOU HAVE SO SUCCESSFULLY SCREWED UP!!!!
IF THE ELITE ARE SO WORRIED ABOUT OVERPOPULATION... THEN BY ALL MEANS ELITISTS, MAKE YOUR CONTRIBUTION FIRST BY TAKING A EUTHINASIA SHOT AND DONATE YOUR WEALTH TOWARDS THE REBUILDING OF THE WORLD YOU HAVE SO SUCCESSFULLY SCREWED UP!!!!
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