Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Mainstream media are spreading fake close-up of UFO over Montana calling it China spy balloon.
215 views
channel image
The truth
Published 16 hours ago |

ALL mainstream media started to share fake close-up of UFO that shoved over Montana calling it balloon. We saw already such coordinated actions in spreading lies regarding deadly injections. This confirms that this is real UFO, extraterrestrial flying object. Pretty bad for satanists, obviously they are showing great fear!!!! Punishment is close!!!

Keywords
ufomontanaballoon

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket