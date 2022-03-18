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The Global Conspiracy to Position Zelensky & Dave Rubin Rents a Womb
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10 views • March 18, 2022
Today on CrossTalk News, hosts Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke address the role of billionaire Igor Kolomoisky in propping my up and creating Ukrainian President Vlodimir Zelensky and the neo Nazi Azov Battalion. Lauren also smashes the systematic destruction of the nuclear family, and calls out Dave Rubin and his ‘partner’ for the unholy acquisition of babies.
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Willing to sow into everything CrossTalkNews.com is building?
Support our mission by donating through GiveSendGo.com/CrossTalkMission
Get a discount on MyPillow.com, and give toward our work. Use promocode: CrossTalk
Buy storable food through the link below:
www.preparewithcrosstalk.com
Protect your home from solar flares, lightning storms and the wiles of devil, with an EMP Shield. Use coupon code: crosstalk
EMPShield.com
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