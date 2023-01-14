One does not have to be a fan of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to appreciate what his administration is doing to Disney. They are taking away the special privileges granted to Disney all those decades ago, privileges that have empowered the woke company to stay as woke as possible.





Now that repercussions are coming, will they keep their woke agenda in play? Yes, but hopefully not as gleefully.





On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I discussed what DeSantis is doing and why his model is the one all conservative governors, mayors, and legislators should adopt. The fight against the plague of corporate wokeness can only be halted if the people organize opposition. Politicians like DeSantis are making it easier by getting out of our way.





Read More: https://americafirstreport.com/how-desantis-is-dealing-with-disney-is-the-roadmap-for-all-conservative-lawmakers/