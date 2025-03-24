Mysterious substances falling from the sky

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Strange white coatings, metallic powders, even bizarre "spider webs" raining down—what’s really happening above us? Lab tests are underway on samples from Florida, while experts debate undisclosed chemicals in weather modification. Is this geoengineering gone rogue?
Watch the latest interview for shocking revelations!
#SkyFall #Geoengineering #WeatherModification #ConspiracyOrFact #WhatsInTheAir #ClimateEngineering #StayWoke
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport