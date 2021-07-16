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Cash or Card — Will COVID-19 Kill Cash? Documentary
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162 views • July 16, 2021
In Denmark, Norway and Sweden, cash has practically become a thing of the past. Get a glimpse of what life is like without it in this short documentary.
Kersten Schüssler asks some important questions, like what’s at stake if society truly goes cashless? The answer is both your privacy and your freedom. PAY CASH. Covid is the scam being used to push this through, and it will all be linked to your social credit score. Don’t make this easier for them.
Kersten Schüssler asks some important questions, like what’s at stake if society truly goes cashless? The answer is both your privacy and your freedom. PAY CASH. Covid is the scam being used to push this through, and it will all be linked to your social credit score. Don’t make this easier for them.
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