X22 REPORT Ep. 3112b Child Trafficking Is Part Of The Narrative, Crimes Against Children Unite Humanity,

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3112b - July 10, 2023
Child Trafficking Is Part Of The Narrative,Crimes Against Children Unite Humanity,Game Over
The [DS] system is being exposed to the people. Every step of the way the people are seeing another part of the system, it is like it is being dripped out so the people can digest and understand it. As each part of the system is revealed the people are putting together the puzzle pieces and now they are seeing the big picture. Crimes against children unite humanity. Game Over.
